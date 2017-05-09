Jakarta governor sentenced to 2 years prison for blasphemy

An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced the minority Christian governor of Jakarta to two years in prison for blaspheming the Quran, a shock decision that undermines the country's reputation for practicing a moderate form of Islam.



The five-judge panel said Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was "convincingly proven guilty of blasphemy" and ordered his arrest.



He was taken to Cipinang Prison in east Jakarta, said one of his lawyers, Ronny Talampessy.



Massive protests in the past six months against Ahok and Tuesday's verdict are among mounting signs of an increasing religious conservatism in the world's most populous Muslim nation, which has been traditionally been seen as a bulwark of tolerance and pluralism in the Islamic world.



The maximum sentence for blasphemy in Muslim-majority Indonesia is five years in prison.

