Trump insists no evidence of collusion with Russia

US President Donald Trump insisted there is no evidence he colluded with Russia after a Senate hearing that highlighted warnings that his former national security adviser was vulnerable to Russian blackmail.



With the issue of the president's ties to Moscow back in the spotlight, Trump took to Twitter to dismiss as "old news" the Senate testimony Monday by former acting attorney general Sally Yates about his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.



Instead, Trump chose to play up former director of national intelligence James Clapper's acknowledgement during the same hearing that he was not aware of any evidence of collusion between the president and Russia, which American intelligence has concluded tried to sway the US election in Trump's favor.



- Obama warned Trump --



Yates' comments came after former Obama officials revealed that the outgoing president himself firmly warned Trump against naming Flynn as national security adviser, just two days after the November 8 election.

...