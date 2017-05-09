Paris' Gare du Nord reopens after fruitless hunt for militants

Paris' Gare du Nord – one of the French capital's main railway stations – reopened on Tuesday after police evacuated it late on Monday to search a high-speed train for suspected militants.



On high alert due to a spate of Islamist attacks and Sunday's presidential election, police mounted a large-scale operation in response to a tip-off that would-be attackers were on the train arriving from northern France, a source close to the investigation said.



Over the past two years, France has been hit by a series of Islamist militant attacks in which more than 230 people have been killed.

...