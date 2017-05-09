Putin urges world to fight terror as Russia marks WWII victory

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned Russia could defeat any aggressors but insisted that the world come together to fight "terrorism" as Moscow marked 72 years since victory in World War II.



Soldiers and military hardware paraded across Red Square in Moscow as the country held its annual pomp-filled celebration of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 .



The Victory Day military parade is also a major chance for Putin to showcase Russia's military might as the country has poured vast sums into bolstering its forces.



As soldiers paraded in cities across the country, Moscow's forces at its Hmeimim air base in Syria also held a ceremony.

...