Ukraine rebels roll out banned tanks on WWII Victory Day

More than 10,000 people waving Russian flags and carrying portraits of Stalin watched tanks roll through Ukraine's de facto rebel capital Donetsk Tuesday in celebration of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.



The display of military might used by the Moscow-backed insurgents in their three-year conflict against government forces violated the terms of a long-ignored 2015 peace deal.



The decision was meant to underscore Ukraine's split from Russia and its embrace of the West after the 2014 pro-EU revolution.



Kiev police said 3,000 people carrying photographs of relatives who fought in what the Soviet Union called "The Great Patriotic War" still marched through the Ukrainian capital Tuesday.

...