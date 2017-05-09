UK Labour leader Corbyn: I won't quit if I lose election

Jeremy Corbyn vowed to carry on leading Britain's opposition Labour Party if he loses a national election on June 8, defying polls showing he is on course for defeat and concerns from within his party that his leadership threatens its future.



Corbyn has pledged higher taxes on the wealthy and a crackdown on powerful corporations since he took control of the center-left Labour Party in 2015 thanks to a surprise surge in support amongst grass roots member for his socialist agenda.



But he has struggled to unite Labour's elected ranks behind his political vision or convince the wider public of his leadership credentials, diminishing the party's ability to exert pressure on issues like Britain's exit from the European Union.

...