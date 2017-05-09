US fund in legal bid to oust AkzoNobel chairman

An American hedge fund manager launched legal action against AkzoNobel Tuesday to try and oust its head after the world's top paintmaker repeatedly rejected a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG.



In a statement, the New York-headquartered fund manager, which holds a stake of just over 3.0 percent in AkzoNobel, said it had filed a petition with the Dutch Enterprise Chamber, asking for an extraordinary meeting to be held where shareholders could vote on whether to dismiss board chairman, Antony Burgmans.



AkzoNobel, which booked a stronger-than-expected first quarter, is planning to spin off its specialist chemicals division to placate shareholders.

...