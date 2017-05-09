Gibraltar says it plans for hard Brexit, end of access to EU market

Gibraltar is preparing for a post-Brexit setup in which its firms will have no longer access to the European Union market but will maintain a preferential relationship with Britain, a top Gibraltar financial official said Tuesday.



"We are currently planning for a hard Brexit," James Tipping, director at Gibraltar's government body for financial promotion, told EU lawmakers in a hearing in Brussels.



He said Gibraltar did not expect to obtain a "special status" and was resigned to lose its access to the EU market after Britain leaves the EU at the end of a process triggered in March by British Prime Minister Theresa May.



The EU offered Spain a veto right over the future relationship between Gibraltar and the EU after Britain leaves the bloc.

