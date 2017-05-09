Israel speaks to Turkish envoy over Erdogan comments

A senior Israeli official telephoned Turkey's ambassador Tuesday to express indignation over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Jewish state of apartheid and anti-Muslim discrimination, diplomatic sources said.



Erdogan has vowed to prevent a draft bill being advanced in Israel that would prevent the use of speakers mounted on minarets to summon Muslims to prayer and accused Israel of apartheid practices.



Erdogan, a fervent supporter of Palestinians, normalized relations with Israel in June last year after bilateral ties deteriorated over a 2010 Israeli raid on a Gaza-bound ship that killed 10 Turkish activists.



Housing Minister Yoav Galant, however, said that Turkey and Israel need their ties.

...