China's Xi vows to defend climate pact in call with Macron

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to protect the Paris Agreement on curbing climate change during a phone call with French President-elect Emmanuel Macron Tuesday.



China has called on the U.S. to honor its commitments to tackle climate change.



Xi sent Macron a congratulatory note Monday, following a presidential election victory hailed in the Chinese nationalist tabloid Global Times as a triumph against the "populism trend" bolstered by Trump.



Beijing and Paris maintained good relations during the five-year term of President Francois Hollande, after his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy angered China by meeting the Dalai Lama.

...