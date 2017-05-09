Greek debt relief "closer than ever" but creditors must act, Greek prime minister says

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras kept up his demand for debt relief from international lenders Tuesday, saying Athens was close to securing a solution to ease its debt mountain but that creditors must meet there commitments.



Greece wants to wrap up negotiations with the lenders -- the European Union and International Monetary Find -- on reforms and on debt relief this month.



Despite Greece's recent statements and a bailout review agreement at staff level, sources close to the lenders have been less optimistic seeing talks on debt relief lasting longer than May.



After six months of tense talks, Athens and the lenders reached a deal last week on a set of additional reforms the country needs to implement in 2019-20, two years after its current, 86-billion euro bailout program expires.

