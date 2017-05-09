Afghan forces try to push back Taliban from Kunduz city

Afghan security forces are battling Taliban insurgents blocking a main route into the northern city of Kunduz with improvised explosives, officials said Tuesday, as fears grew local residents could be forced to flee the city.



Heavy fighting has been underway for days around Kunduz, a city that the Taliban have twice come close to capturing in recent years, and government reinforcements included Special Forces units rushed to the province to bolster defenses.



The heavy fighting, which follows the start of the Taliban's spring offensive last month, has underlined warnings of another difficult year for Afghan forces.



"People in Kunduz are ready to leave the city as soon as they can".



Although officials say security forces are pushing back, it was also clear they face a difficult fight with the Taliban, who control much of the countryside around Kunduz and who last week took the district of Qala-i-Zal, just to the northwest of the city on the border with Tajikistan.

...