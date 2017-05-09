Chaos at Florida airport after Spirit flights canceled

Three New Yorkers remained jailed Tuesday after authorities said they started a near-riot at Fort Lauderdale's airport after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights, leading to chaos in its terminal.



The Broward Sheriff's Office said about 500 people were crowded into Spirit's terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport late Monday night after the airline cancelled the flights because there were no pilots. The discount airline says pilots are refusing to pick up open flying assignments, which Spirit claims is an illegal and concerted plot by the Air Line Pilots Association to apply pressure during contract negotiations.



Fort Lauderdale airport was the scene of a mass shooting in January that killed five people and wounded six. It happened in another terminal on the opposite side of the airport.



Airport spokesman Greg Meyer said Tuesday that the airport staff has added security agents and other staff at the terminal to help Spirit.

