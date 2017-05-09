Voters in Canada's British Columbia head to polls in dead-heat race

Voters in Canada's British Columbia went to the polls to choose a new provincial government Tuesday in a neck-and-neck race between the ruling Liberal Party and left-leaning New Democrats.



Some pollsters predicted the Liberals, who have governed the westernmost province for 16 years, would carve out a victory. The party is not linked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal Liberal Party and is more right-leaning.



Premier Christy Clark's Liberals were able to close a 10 point gap with the New Democratic Party (NDP) in the past two weeks, helped in part by the revival of a thorny trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

...