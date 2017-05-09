Senate Dems ask GOP to drop their plan to repeal 'Obamacare'

Five days after the House narrowly approved a GOP health care bill after months of internal divisions, Democrats used a letter to Republican leaders arguing that the legislation faces "an uncertain path to the president's desk".



Facing solid Democratic opposition and controlling the Senate 52-46, Republicans can lose only two GOP senators' votes but prevail with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has appointed a group of GOP senators to craft their version of the legislation.



Last week, Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue describing his newborn son's recent life-saving surgery and saying Congress must pass legislation helping people afford health care.



Appearing as Kimmel's guest, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., urged viewers to call Democratic senators and tell them to engage in the health care debate and to tell Republicans to back legislation lowering premiums and providing adequate coverage.

