EU tells US: Funding UN more important than defense spending

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini Tuesday urged the United States to maintain funding for U.N. agencies, saying relief work was sometimes more important for peace than defense spending.



Mogherini delivered the message during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council that she also used to highlight EU support for the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Agreement on climate change.



The United States is the biggest contributor to the United Nations, paying 22 percent of the $5.4 billion core budget and 28.5 percent of the $7.9 billion peacekeeping budget.



Mogherini argued that supporting the United Nations was for European countries a "crucial investment in our security", stressing that voluntary contributions from EU countries amounted to half of the total U.N. budget.

