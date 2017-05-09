U.S. does not see Moon win in S.Korea significantly changing ties

South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-In stands on a stage to greet supporters after exit polls suggested a landslide victory, in the central Gwanghwamun district of Seoul on May 10, 2017. / AFP / Ed JONES
Saudi Arabia, U.S. in talks on billions in arms sales: U.S. sources
S.Korea says US reaffirms it will pay THAAD costs; joint drills wrap up
U.S. moves missile defense system to SKorea
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Saudi Arabia, U.S. in talks on billions in arms sales: U.S. sources
S.Korea says US reaffirms it will pay THAAD costs; joint drills wrap up
U.S. moves missile defense system to SKorea
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE