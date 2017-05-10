Ex-PM Valls offers to back Macron in general elections

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron won an offer of support from Socialist ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls Tuesday as he and his aides worked on strategy ahead of parliamentary elections crucial to his reform plans.



The 39-year-old centrist's emphatic election victory over the anti-European Union Marine Le Pen of the National Front Sunday brought relief to France's EU allies and financial markets.



But once he has moved into the Elysee Palace next week, Macron faces the task of securing a second election victory in June for his startup party, now renamed "La Republique en Marche" (Republic on the Move), in order to get the majority needed to implement his plans for economic recovery.



Macron's "En Marche" party currently has no seats in Parliament, though an opinion poll last week predicted it would emerge as the largest in the parliamentary elections next month.



Some leading centrist Republicans appear ready to override the party hierarchy and work closely with Macron – one of them being former conservative Prime Minister Alain Juppe.



Tuesday's offer by Valls to stand for "En Marche" in the two-stage legislative elections in June is the first high-profile defection since Macron's election win and could be a boost for him.



Whether Valls' offer has been accepted will be known Thursday when the names of Macron's 577 candidates in the legislative elections will be announced.

