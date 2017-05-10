Exit Hollande, France’s president of paralysis

When Francois Hollande tapped Emmanuel Macron as an aide in his 2012 presidential campaign, little did he know that he was taking advice from his eventual successor.



Then, with the jobless figures refusing to budge and the economy stuck at near-zero growth, Hollande came under increasing pressure to change course.



Hollande won credit for his leadership throughout a series of extremist attacks that have killed 239 people since 2015 .



In one of the defining moments of his presidency, he led world leaders and 1 million Parisians in a march against terrorism after the January 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish store.



After the November 2015 attacks in the capital that killed 130 people, his government imposed a state of emergency that has been renewed repeatedly, over the objections of rights groups.



Despite his dismal poll ratings that at one stage plunged to just 4 percent, Hollande held out the hope that a late improvement in unemployment figures would justify a re-election bid.

