Macron buses highlight new French president’s mixed legacy

A ride on one such bus on the A10 highway out of Paris shows how the president-elect might try to change France – and the challenges he may face after his inauguration Sunday.



Despite being unknown to the French public, Macron soon became a household name when he was economy minister because of a controversial 2015 work reform law.



Some 6.2 million people took Macron buses to get around in the year after the law, according to the National Federation of National Travelers.



On the other side, pro-business conservatives argue the Macron Law changes were too incremental, not fundamental enough to fix an economy with chronically high unemployment.



Other than the labor law, in terms of Macron's political legacy, so far there's relatively little to go on, as the former banker has never held elected office.

...