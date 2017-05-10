On foreign policy, Macron untested and unclear

policy, Macron untested



President-elect Emmanuel Macron has been loud and clear on his policy of keeping France at the center of the European Union.



Macron has given some broad outlines but, on more than one occasion, has been wishy-washy.



Macron also has said he wants an engineered exit from power of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



Macron also has expressed concern that Syria could become an even more chaotic failed state if Assad is ousted without a carefully planned transition.



On Russia, Macron set himself apart from other candidates by adopting a tougher stance toward President Vladimir Putin.



Foreign affairs expert Heisbourg said Russia and France's allies will be watching how Macron handles the aftermath of the hack, which is being investigated by the French government's cyber security agency, ANSSI.



Macron, committed to free trade, and Trump, who campaigned on promises to protect U.S. jobs from foreign competition, appear poles apart. They're also from different generations – Macron is 39, Trump is 70 .



Trump was among the first world leaders to congratulate Macron on "his big win," in a tweet Sunday night.

...