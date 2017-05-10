New S.Korea president vows to address N.Korea, broader tensions 'urgently'

South Korea's new liberal President Moon Jae-in was sworn in Wednesday and vowed to immediately tackle the difficult tasks of addressing North Korea's advancing nuclear ambitions and soothing tensions with the United States and China.



Moon said in his first speech as president he would immediately begin efforts to defuse security tensions on the Korean peninsula and negotiate with Washington and Beijing to ease the row over a U.S. missile defence system being deployed in the South.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe both congratulated Moon Wednesday.



As president, Moon must find a way to coax an increasingly belligerent North Korea to ease its nuclear and missile threats.



Washington wants to increase pressure on Pyongyang through further isolation and sanctions, in contrast to Moon's advocacy for greater engagement with the reclusive North.



In one of his first acts as president, Moon spoke by telephone with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lee Sun-jin.



The White House also congratulated Moon, saying it looked forward to working with him to strengthen the longstanding U.S.-South Korea alliance.



Moon won with 41.1 percent of the votes but that seemingly comfortable margin belied a deep ideological and generational divide in the country of 51 million people.

