Merkel's conservatives could govern with Greens, FDP: German poll

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives could form a three-way coalition with the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) and the pro-environment Greens after a September parliamentary election, a poll released by the Forsa Institute Wednesday showed.



The Forsa poll, conducted for Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL before Sunday's regional election, showed support for the CDU unchanged at 36 percent, while the Social Democrats (SPD), currently the junior partner in Merkel's "grand coalition", gained one percentage point to 29 percent.



The FDP and the Greens both stood at 7 percent each in the Forsa poll of 2,004 potential voters, giving the three parties a combined 50 percent, just enough to govern.

