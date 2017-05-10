Trump sacks FBI director, sparking firestorm

President Donald Trump Tuesday fired FBI director James Comey, ousting the man heading a wide-ranging investigation into whether his aides colluded with Russia to sway last year's U.S. election.



Under Comey's leadership, the FBI concluded that President Vladimir Putin approved a multi-faceted campaign to tilt the vote in Trump's favor.



Trump's decision to fire the FBI director is virtually unprecedented, only one director has previously been fired in the bureau's century-long history.



Republicans, many of whom have fallen into line behind Trump after initial reluctance, also sought to distance themselves from the president.



Since the start of Trump's presidency, the FBI chief had increasingly appeared to be a thorn in the president's side.



Within months, the FBI chief was back in the national spotlight -- this time taking aim at Trump.



Despite Trump's dismissal of suggestions his team colluded with Moscow as "fake news," it had become increasingly clear that Comey had set his sights on the issue of Russia's election meddling, which has stalked Trump's presidency from the start.

...