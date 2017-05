A New Zealand man has admitted making online death threats to former FBI director James Comey when he visited the South Pacific nation for an intelligence conference last month, reports said Wednesday.



Frank Stewart McLean warned that Comey, who was dramatically sacked by U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday, would leave New Zealand "in a wooden box", Fairfax NZ reported.



The Justice Department said McLean would appear in court again on June 7, when he is expected to be sentenced.

...