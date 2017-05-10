Britain should stay in EU energy market in Brexit transition deal: think tank

Britain should seek to remain in the European Union's energy market and carbon trading scheme in a transition period if a Brexit deal is not reached in two years, a report by think tank Chatham House said Wednesday.



Chatham House said the EU and Britain were unlikely to finalize a deal on their future relationship within two years, as is specified by the EU treaty's Article 50 .



Britain could save several hundred million euros a year from expanding its interconnector capacity with the EU up to the 2020s, according to various estimates.



However, Britain should try and remain part of the ETS at least until 2020, which marks the end of the current trading period, as setting up a separate scheme would be complicated and expensive, the report said.

...