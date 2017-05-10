Qantas boss says he won't be silenced despite pie protest

Qantas chief Alan Joyce, who was hit in the face by a pie in a protest against gay marriage in Australia, said Wednesday he would not be silenced on important social issues.



Joyce, a staunch supporter of equal rights, said he plans to bring charges against his attacker.



In March Joyce, who is gay, was one of 20 chief executives of some of Australia's largest companies to sign a joint letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in support of marriage equality.



- 'No bullying' -- Joyce said in a statement Wednesday the pie incident would not stop him being vocal on the subject.



Despite strong popular support for marriage equality, Australia is seen as lagging behind nations which allow homosexual couples the right to wed.

...