Opposition photographer jailed for life in Bangladesh



A Bangladesh photographer aligned with the country's main opposition party has been jailed for life over a murder more than a quarter century ago, a verdict his lawyer says is politically motivated.



Nooruddin Ahmed, a long-time photographer for Bangladesh's opposition leader Khaleda Zia, was among 27 people handed life sentences Tuesday by a tribunal ruling in the historic murder.



The case was "politically motivated" due to Ahmed's associations with Bangladesh's opposition, Sanaullah said, adding the prosecution lacked witnesses.

...