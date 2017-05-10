Thai army hunts four over supermarket car bomb

Thailand's military said Wednesday it was hunting four suspects over a large car bomb which wounded more than 60 people outside a supermarket in the insurgency-plagued south.



Tuesday two bombs -- a small device followed by a much larger car bomb -- went off outside a busy supermarket in the town of Pattani, the largest attack for months on a civilian target in the south.



Ethnic Malay militants have been fighting the military in Thailand's three southernmost reasons since 2004 after dozens of civilians died in army custody.



Some 6,800 people have since died in the conflict, most of them civilians, with both sides accused of rights abuses.

...