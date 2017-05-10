Liberals win tight poll in Canada's British Columbia, lose majority

The ruling Liberal Party squeaked to victory in British Columbia elections, but it lost its majority after 16 years in power as the left-leaning New Democrats picked up seats, preliminary results showed.



With the vote count not complete, the Liberals, which are not linked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal Liberal Party, had won 43 seats in the 87-seat provincial legislature.



Forty-four seats was needed for a majority.



The Liberals held 47 seats in the previous legislature, the NDP had 35, the Greens one and two were held by independents. Two seats were added after the 2013 election.

