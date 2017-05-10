Ukraine central bank post in political limbo as Gontareva leaves

Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.



Poroshenko has not yet accepted her resignation or nominated a candidate to replace her.



Deputy Governor Yakiv Smoliy will take charge until a new governor is found, the central bank said in its statement.



Parliament is in recess from April until mid-May, meaning Poroshenko has not consulted lawmakers about Gontareva's replacement, Iryna Lutsenko, a lawmaker and the president's representative in parliament, told 112 TV Tuesday.

