Germany to make reforms to army after far right plot: minister

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen Wednesday said she would respond to the discovery of far right sympathizers in the German army with reforms, including revising one of the force's post-Nazi era founding principles.



Von der Leyen, under fire for her handling of the growing scandal, told reporters she would Wednesday inform a special session of the parliamentary defense committee about the investigation into the case and far right sympathies within the military.



She said the ministry would clarify its "Traditionserlass," a policy last updated in 1982 that gives a differentiated view of how troops are to treat and view the legacy of the German military.

...