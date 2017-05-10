Parents of Chibok schoolgirls face wait to be reunited

Eighty-two Nigerian schoolgirls who were released from Boko Haram captivity after more than three years face a wait to be reunited with their families, a town elder said Wednesday.



Yakubu Nkeki, head of the Abducted Chibok Girls Parents' group, said parents of the girls would only be able to see their daughters once government approval was given.



A total of 276 girls were seized in April 2014 from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, northeast Nigeria, triggering global condemnation.



Presidency spokesman Garba Shehu gave an indication of the potential difficulties facing those who were freed by disclosing that one girl had refused to leave.



She declined to be part of the release deal because she had married a Boko Haram fighter.

