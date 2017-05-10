France's Hollande nears exit as party falls apart

French President Francois Hollande chaired his final cabinet meeting Wednesday before handing over the reins to Emmanuel Macron, with his Socialist Party close to implosion.



Macron will be inaugurated Sunday and the centrist's victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen is threatening to rapidly re-draw the French political map.



After former prime minister Manuel Valls shocked the party by saying it was "dead" and he wanted to be a parliamentary candidate for Macron's year-old "Republique on Marche" (Republic on the Move) movement, another leading Socialist struck out Wednesday.



Left-winger Hamon beat centrist Valls to secure the Socialist nomination for the election after an ideological battle within the party.



The incoming president has said half of the candidates for the 577 seats up for grabs in the two-round June 11-18 elections to the National Assembly will be new to politics.

