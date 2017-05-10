Kosovo government falls, snap election to follow

Kosovo's government collapsed Wednesday after it lost a confidence vote in parliament, a move expected to trigger a snap election after more than a year of political crisis in the tiny Balkan country.



Three opposition parties strongly oppose the move, alleging that the deal deprives Kosovo of several thousand hectares of land.



Haradinaj returned to Kosovo last month after being blocked for five months in France, where has rejected a request for his extradition to Serbia over alleged war crimes during the late 1990s Kosovo war.



The 100,000 to 150,000 Serbs who still live in the former province continue to consider themselves as citizens of Serbia, refusing to recognize Kosovo.

...