Corruption court hearing opens for Brazil's Lula

Brazil's former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva faced the country's top anti-corruption judge Wednesday in a trial that could doom his bid to return to power in 2018 .



Lula, 71, was being grilled by Judge Sergio Moro on charges that he received a bribe in the form of a seaside apartment near Sao Paulo.



Moro heads the "Car Wash" graft probe, that has revealed mammoth bribery and embezzlement in Brazil's political establishment, and Lula is his biggest target yet.



A fiery orator who rose from shoeshine boy to union leader and founder of the Workers' Party before leading Brazil from 2003-2010, Lula is a polarizing figure in Latin America's biggest country.



Even more basic were #BrasilComLula (Brazil with Lula) and #BrasilComMoro (Brazil with Moro).

