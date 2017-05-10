Venezuela protesters bring 'poo bombs' to hurl at cops

Venezuelan protesters hit the streets on Wednesday armed with "Poopootov cocktails," jars filled with excrement which they vowed to hurl at police as a wave of anti-government demonstrations turned dirty.



Clashes between protesters and riot cops have left 36 people dead and hundreds injured since unrest erupted on April 1, according to authorities.



A group of young protesters took excrement bombs from their backpacks as a crowd of some 3,000 protesters set off from a square in eastern Caracas heading for the Supreme Court in the center.

