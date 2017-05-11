A Trump supporter, and his cab, play role in escape to Canada

Cab driver Curtis Seymour got the call at 3:30 a.m. to pick up a passenger at the Greyhound bus station in Plattsburgh, New York, about 40 kilometers south of the Canadian border.



Seymour placed her luggage in the car, and asked where she was headed.



Since Trump was elected, Seymour has had a front seat view of the other side of the immigration debate, ferrying some of the roughly 2,000 people who have crossed illegally into Canada this year.



Passengers who do not speak English, Seymour said, sometimes use different techniques for communication.



Since November, he has joined the cabbies awaiting passengers at the bus station headed to the border, usually working Monday to Saturday, from midnight until 9 a.m. A Reuters reporter accompanied Seymour on three overnight shifts.



As the bus doors swung open a recent Wednesday morning, the cab doors followed suit, with drivers rushing up to the bus.



About 10 minutes later on a two-lane highway running north from Plattsburgh, Seymour looked back at Cilotte in his rear-view mirror.



At 4 a.m., Seymour and Cilotte reached the border.



Seymour helped Cilotte with her bags.

...