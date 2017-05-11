Trump defies norm with Comey dismissal



With his shocking dismissal of FBI head James Comey, Donald Trump is propelling the presidency into rarely traversed land.



It earns Trump the dubious distinction of being the first president since Richard Nixon to fire the official overseeing an investigation involving the commander in chief.



At the time, Trump praised Comey for having "guts" and doing "the right thing," statements that complicate his assertion that now, seven months later, Comey's decisions warranted firing.



Tuesday, hours before Trump fired Comey, the FBI told lawmakers that the director was wrong, and Abedin had forwarded only a "small number" of emails.



None of the Republicans who did raise concerns were rushing to draw comparisons to Nixon, the only president to resign from office. Yet they, too, appeared troubled by Trump's decision and wary of the prospect of White House interference in an investigation involving the president.

...