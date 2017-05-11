More inconsistencies in Michael Flynn consulting work



Targeted in widening investigations of his foreign entanglements, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is at odds with his former Turkish client over two unusual payments totaling $80,000 that Flynn's firm sent back last year to the client.



Flynn's company, Flynn Intel Group, told the Justice Department in March that the two $40,000 payments were consulting fees for unspecified work. But Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin has told the Associated Press that the payments from Flynn's firm were refunds for unperformed lobbying.



Alptekin told the Associated Press in an email that the payments were refunds guided by a verbal agreement he worked out last year with Flynn Intel that set out how much Flynn's firm was to receive each month for lobbying and other contractual work. When Alptekin didn't see any lobbying work, he said, he asked Flynn Intel to refund $80,000 to his firm.



Flynn's foreign agent filing included only one contract signed by Flynn and Alptekin.

...