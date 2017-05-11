Comey sought Russia probe resources before firing

Comey fired after seeking more probe resources



In the days before his firing by President Donald Trump, FBI Director James Comey told U.S. lawmakers he had asked the Justice Department for more resources to pursue the bureau's investigation into Russia's interference in last year's presidential election, three U.S. officials said Wednesday.



Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said it was false that Comey had asked Rosenstein for money for the Russia investigation.



The White House has cited a memo from Rosenstein, in which he criticizes Comey's handling of last year's investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email practices.



Comey's deputy, FBI veteran Andrew McCabe, became acting director after Comey was fired.In his brief letter Tuesday to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.



In public hearings, Comey has declined to answer when asked if Trump is under investigation, urging lawmakers not to read anything into that statement.

...