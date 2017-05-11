Russia and climate change follow Tillerson to Arctic

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travelled about as far from Washington as he could without leaving the United States, but could not escape questions about Russia and climate change.



America's top diplomat is in Fairbanks, Alaska Thursday to chair a meeting of the eight-nation Arctic Council, a policy forum for countries with territory in the great white north.



He left behind a U.S. capital in a frenzy over President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI director James Comey, whose agency was investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election.



And he flew into the most northerly U.S. state as concerns were again rising that Trump may abandon or slash back America's commitments under the 2015 Paris climate change accord.



Russia and the United States are at loggerheads over the wars in Syria and Ukraine and over Russia's alleged attempts to covertly back Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential race.

...