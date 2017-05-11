London conference aims for stable Somalia under new chief

International leaders are gathering in London Thursday to thrash out agreements with Somalia aimed at stabilizing the country under its new political leadership.



Relief of its $5.3 billion long-standing debts will be dependent on Somalia reforming its economy and tackling corruption.



The U.N. said last week that Somalia, hit by drought and on the verge of famine, will count 1.4 million acutely malnourished children by the end of the year, up 50 percent from late 2016 .



Earlier this month, a U.S. soldier was killed in a night-time raid, in what is believed to be the first U.S. military death in combat in Somalia since the infamous events of "Black Hawk Down" 24 years ago.

