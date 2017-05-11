UK Labour's election manifesto and Brexit plan leaked

Britain's opposition Labour party will not walk away from Brexit talks without a deal if it wins next month's election, according to a leaked draft manifesto published by several newspapers.



Among the pledges, which are yet to be signed off, the party said it would guarantee a "meaningful vote" on the final Brexit agreement and rules out leaving the European Union without a deal.



Corbyn Tuesday refused five times to answer directly when asked by the BBC if Britain would leave the EU if he was prime minister, although a party source later told AFP there was no question Brexit would happen.



The draft manifesto also details Labour's view on immigration -- a key factor in Britain's referendum last year on leaving the EU.

...