New S.Korean president in calls with China, Japan leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula with South Korea's new liberal President Moon Jae-in Thursday, state television said, as Moon set about addressing a raft of problems posed by the North's defiance.



Xi told Moon that China has always upheld the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and that the nuclear issue should be resolved through talks, which are in everyone's interests, according to the state television report.



China was willing to keep working hard with all parties, including South Korea, for the peace and prosperity of the Korean peninsula, Xi said.

...