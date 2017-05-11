Six die in raid on suspected Bangladesh extremists: police

Bangladesh police Thursday raided a suspected Islamist hideout in an operation that left five relatives and a fire officer dead, officials said.



Police shot dead the five people, all from the same family, as they emerged from a house in northwest Bangladesh, senior police officer Sumit Chowdhury told AFP.



One of the five stabbed the fire officer, who died of his injuries, while two others hurled grenades at police.



Police rescued a two month-old baby and a seven-year-old boy, and believe one woman may still be inside the house.



Bangladesh authorities have blamed the JMB for deadly attacks against religious minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sufi Muslims, Shiites and foreigners in the Muslim-majority country.

