DeVos heckled at graduation for historically black college

Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony, but was nearly drowned out by booing and shouts of "Liar!"



DeVos has continued since then to cite historically black colleges as examples of alternative options for quality education, her stated goal for promoting the diversion of tax money from public schools to private companies and charters.



In her speech, DeVos praised Bethune-Cookman for providing the means to help its students overcome adversity and serve others.



The booing became an uproar again mid-speech, when DeVos said she would be visiting the grave of the school's founder.



Shakindra Johnson, a 2008 graduate, said it should have been a proud day for the students and their families, but instead, DeVos seemed to be trying to appropriate the legacy of the school's founder.

