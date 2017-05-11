Mugabe in Singapore for eye treatment, spokesman says

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is seeking advanced treatment in Singapore for eye problems caused by old age that can make it look as if he has dozed off in public, his spokesman told a state-owned newspaper.



The 93-year-old Mugabe is often caught on camera appearing to be dozing at public events, and his health in general is a hot topic before next year's presidential election, which he is expected to contest.



Mugabe's spokesman, George Charamba, blamed the president's eyes, and told the newspaper the Herald that local opticians suggested he should seek treatment abroad.

...