Uber must get licences as ordinary taxi firm: top EU lawyer

Ride-hailing app Uber may be a pioneer in its field but at heart it is an ordinary taxi company and should be regulated as such, a top EU lawyer said Thursday.



Uber claims it is a service provider, connecting riders with freelance drivers directly and much more cheaply than traditional cab companies.



In an opinion on a case brought by a taxi drivers association in the Spanish city of Barcelona, Advocate General Maciej Szpunar of the European Court of Justice said San Francisco-based Uber should be treated as a traditional taxi company.



Szpunar said he believed that Uber could not be considered to be solely an information service which falls under a different regulatory regime.

...