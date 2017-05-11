EU approves visa-free travel for Ukrainians

The EU Thursday approved visa-free travel for Ukrainians, fulfilling a key promise to cement ties with Kiev as it remains embroiled in a deadly conflict with Russian-backed rebels.



The EU and Ukraine sealed a so-called Association Agreement after the overthrow of the pro-Moscow government in 2014, with Brussels aiming to bring the Soviet-era satellite into the European fold.



Georgia, whose country fought a brief but bitter war with Russia in 2008, won a similar EU visa-free travel scheme this year.

